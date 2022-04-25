Concerned over Centre’s delay in taking decision on shrivelled wheat grains: CM Bhagwant Mann
: Emphasising that farming issues need to be resolved on high priority, Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday expressed concern over the Centre’s delay in taking a decision on relaxing the specifications for shrivelled wheat grains in Punjab that is impacting procurement operations and adding to the farmers’ woes in the state.
Mann said that he had personally spoken to Union home minister Amit Shah and Union minister for food and public distribution Piyush Goyal on Thursday and requested them to allow the relaxations based on the field data collected by the teams deputed by the Centre. The CM had also written to Goyal in this regard.
“I am concerned that despite the passage of one week since the central teams, deputed by the ministry of food and public distribution, completed their task and submitted their report to the ministry highlighting the extent of shrivelled grain, no decision has been taken by the Union government,” Mann said.
The chief minister emphasised that farming issues are required to be resolved on high priority and the delay is impacting the procurement operations.
Due to sudden increase in temperatures in mid-March, the crop matured early leading to a fall in quality and yield. As against the norms of 6% shrivelled grain, it touched 12%.
Giving a commitment that his government will purchase every grain from the farmers, Mann said that it was unfair to blame the farmers and penalise them for quality loss. So far, the total arrivals in mandis have touched 89 lakh tonnes, out of which 85.4 lakh tonnes have been purchased.
Glut in mandis
Referring to the glut in some mandis, the chief minister said that it is primarily on account of FCI’s inability to accept shriveled wheat from the mandis on account of non-finalisation of relaxation in norms, thereby choking the grain markets and causing inconvenience to the farmers and arhtiyas.
More than 50% of purchase of wheat is awaiting lifting. The CM said that he is hopeful of an early positive outcome from the Union government and thereafter lifting will improve considerably.
Garbage menace: PAC protests, blame Ludhiana MC officials’ lackadaisical attitude
Members of the Public Action Committee organised a selfie-point protest against illegal dumping of garbage in open on Sunday, the eighth consecutive week, in front of the open garbage dump at Saidan Chowk, which comes under the constituency of MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi. Advocate RS Arora and Colonel (retired) CM Lakhanpal said despite change in political regime, the plight of Ludhiana is the same.
CM skips Modi award as BJP-Sena tussle worsens
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award in Mumbai on Sunday. Conspicuous by his absence at the event was Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who instead chose to pay a visit to 83-year-old Chandrabhaga Shinde, who became the face of protests by Shiv Sena workers against Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana a day earlier, at her residence in Parel in the evening.
Long power cuts force residents to turn to diesel generators
Long and unscheduled power cuts across the city are forcing residents to cough up more for electricity as RWAs have to depend on diesel-guzzling generator sets, which cost ₹22 and ₹30 per unit. The power cuts have also led to an increase in the maintenance charges as gensets are being used to run facilities in condominiums. Residents said the power cuts lasts up to 10 hours, thereby increasing the dependence on generators.
Gangster Dhothian, one of the key accused in Nabha jailbreak case, attempts suicide in jail
Police said he tried to end his life to avoid checking of his cell on Saturday. He has been booked for attempting to commit suicide at city 1 police station. Deputy Superintendent of the jail Jaspreet Singh conducted a search of cell number 5 at 7:40 PM to find mobile phones or any communication devices. He was shifted to jail, police said. A resident of Dhotian village in Taran Tarn, Amandeep is one of the prime accused in the Nabha jailbreak case.
Fake email id of Tata Hospital director created; police begin probe
Mumbai: Cops are investigating a case where an unidentified person created a fake email address of Tata Memorial Centre's director and sent out emails to the staff pretending to be hdirector Dr Badwe, who is currently in the United States of America for a working visit According to the police, the technical officer of the centre's IT department - Manoj Chavan, received an email on April 19 from an id 'ceo@inlinebiz.site'. Dr Badwe informed Chavan that he had not sent any email. Dr Badwe was not available for comment.
