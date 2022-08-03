Cong flays Mann govt for failing to provide MSP to farmers for moong
Chandigarh : The Punjab government has drawn flak from the opposition Congress for failing to provide minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for bulk of the moong (green gram) crop.
Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the procurement of a lion’s share of moong crop arrivals in the mandis by private players at prices ranging between ₹5,000 and ₹6,500 per quintal has left the farming community cheated due to the fault-lines in the procurement arrangements. The chief minister must clarify about the total amount of funds released by the government under its DBT (direct benefit transfer) scheme to those who had to sell their produce to the private players at a loss, he said in a statement.
All India Kisan Congress president and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also came down heavily on the state government for failing to provide MSP to the farmers growing pulses. “While the government has been talking about crop diversification so vociferously, it has miserably failed to come to the support of farmers cultivating moong,” he added.
He said the AAP government has cheated farmers on this matter. If needed, the Congress would launch an agitation in support of farmers to help get them their due, the Congress MLA said.
Sukhbir demands compensation for farmers
BARNALA: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday demanded compensation for farmers who suffered losses after being asked to sell their moong crop below the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹7,225. The farmers had sold the crop after an announcement made by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
“The chief minister announced in the state assembly that the government would compensate those farmers whose crop was procured below MSP,” the SAD president said while interacting with farmers in Tapa Mandi.
Asking the chief minister as to what was the fault of the farmer who had believed his assurance, Sukhbir demanded that the farmers be compensated immediately. He also accused that after the chief minister could not implement his announcement, farmers were finding it difficult to sell their crop even thousands of rupees below the MSP. “Some farmers have even ploughed their moong fields in desperation,” he added.
-
Assistant accounts officer, data entry operator held for taking ₹3.5 lakh bribe in Karnal
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested an assistant accounts officer and a data entry operator posted in Gharaunda of Karnal while accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh. They were arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in cash and Rs 2.5 lakh cheque from a person in lieu of processing pension-related bills of his deceased father. They had already taken Rs 40,000 from the complainant. Further investigation is underway, he added.
-
Implement Swaminathan report in totality: Harsimrat
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday demanded implementation of the Swaminathan report in totality by ensuring 50% profit on the total cost of the crop and legalising minimum support price, besides reduction in petroleum and cooking gas prices. Participating in the discussion on price rise in the parliament, Harsimrat took on the NDA government for playing politics on the issue. She said the BJP had claimed in 2015 that it would double farm income.
-
Two, including minor boy, die of drug overdose
Two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, died of suspected drug overdose in separate incidents in Faridkot and Moga districts on Tuesday. The police said that the minor boy belongs from Beguwala village in Faridkot district. The accused were identified as Lakhwinder Singh and Satnam Singh of Beguwala village and Gurwinderpal Singh of Araiyaan Wala village in Faridkot district. The family of the deceased admitted he was a drug addict.
-
Jalandhar deputy mayor resigns from Congress after his suspension from party
Deputy mayor of Jalandhar Harsimranjit Singh Bunty on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, a day after state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suspended Bunty for 'anti-party activities'. Clarifying his stance, Bunty said that some senior party leaders were provoking state party president Warring against him. Warring, in the suspension letter dated August 1, had said that the party has suspended Bunty for his anti-party activities and creating indiscipline in the party for 6 years.
-
Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics