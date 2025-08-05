Cong intensifies outreach for J&K statehood

Working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) and former minister Raman Bhalla on Monday declared that the movement for the restoration of full statehood will be carried to its logical conclusion with the active support of the people. Working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) and former minister Raman Bhalla. (File)

As part of the ongoing public outreach initiative launched by the Congress Party to mobilise grassroots support for the cause, Bhalla, accompanied by several senior party leaders, held an extensive interaction with a broad cross-section of society at Bagh-e-Bahu. The purpose of the engagement was to listen to public grievances, understand the challenges being faced by various communities, and reaffirm the party’s resolve to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s democratic rights and constitutional identity.

“Since the downgrading of the state in August 2019, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been stripped of their Constitutional rights in an arbitrary and undemocratic manner,” Bhalla said while addressing the gathering.

“What happened was not just a political betrayal, but a blow to the federal spirit of our nation. The identity, dignity, and sentiments of the people of this historically rich region have been deeply wounded,” he said.

Highlighting the growing discontent among the people, Bhalla said the ongoing political uncertainty and administrative disconnect have led to widespread frustration.

“From rural hamlets to urban neighbourhoods, there is a common voice of disillusionment and injustice,” he remarked, adding “The youth are grappling with unemployment and vanishing opportunities. Farmers are under financial stress due to rising input costs and inadequate support systems. The business community continues to face economic setbacks. Above all, there is a disturbing rise in political alienation, which poses a serious threat to peace and stability.”

Bhalla reiterated that the Congress has consistently demanded the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.