Cong leader should surrender: HC on plea against Chhoker

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday verbally observed that former Samalkha MLA and Congress candidate Dharam Singh Chhoker should either surrender or be arrested by Wednesday. The plea was filed on September 27 and was taken up by the bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur and justice Sudeepti Singh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The observations were made during resumed hearing of a plea filed by one Virender Singh of Panipat alleging inaction on part of the authorities due to which Chhoker allegedly was contesting the elections and doing electioneering even as non bailable warrants stood issued against him.

Haryana advocate general BR Mahajan after hearing told reporters, “The high court has suggested that it would be good if he surrenders, otherwise he has to be arrested.” He added that authorities are being informed about the order. Detailed order of Tuesday’s proceedings of the court is yet to be made available.

The plea was filed on September 27 and was taken up by the bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur and justice Sudeepti Singh. The plea claims the police authorities as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had informed the courts that they were unable to trace the accused. “However, he is contesting the elections by openly canvassing, leading to the conclusion that the state authority is misleading the courts and are in league with the accused MLA”, the plea alleged.

As per the plea, he has multiple FIRs registered against him and is also being investigated by the ED. In one case non-bailable warrants were issued by a Gurugram court against which he approached high court but failed to get relief in February 2024, the plea claims adding that despite this he has not been arrested. The FIR in question was registered in January 2021 for allegedly duping investors in land deals pertaining to sector 68 in Gurugram. The ED had also started money laundering proceedings pursuant to this FIR. Subsequently, Four more FIRs were registered against him in May 2022, May 2023, June 2023 and July 2023 on somewhat similar allegations in Gurugram.

The matter is to be taken up again on Thursday.