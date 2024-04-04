Cong made hollow promises, BJP delivered what it assured: Haryana CM Saini

Hitting out at the opposition INDIA bloc, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday said that the alliance doesn’t have any neeti (policy), niyat (intention) or netritva. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini addressing a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Yamunanagar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He said this while addressing “Vijay Sankalp” rally in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli sub-division under Ambala Lok Sabha constituency to seek votes in favour of BJP candidate Banto Kataria.

Saini said that seeing the enthusiasm of the public in the state, he is sure that in the 2024 general elections, all 10 seats will go in favour of the BJP and Narendra Modi will be elected as Prime Minister for the third time.

“You will see how the vote percentage will sky-rocket for the BJP. Other parties like the Congress are frightened to see this, that is the reason their like-minded parties have joined hands against the BJP,” the CM told the reporters.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that the double-engine government has accomplished several development works in the last 10 years as promised, while the Congress would seek votes in the name of “fake” announcements.

“Every election, they would make false assurances and get votes to remain in power. But now, the voters are aware of their intensions,” he added.

Kanwar Pal, agriculture minister and Jagadhari MLA, under whose constituency Chhachhrauli falls, also hit out at the Congress.

Citing the Emergency period during the former PM Indira Gandhi government, the minister said that it is the Congress that has put “democracy in danger”.

Later, Saini addressed a worker’s meeting at Shahabad of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat to ask for votes for candidate Naveen Jindal.

Here, he hit out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal without naming and said, “He used to say that his party is the most honest and if there would be allegation against him, he would resign and order probe. Now, they have changed, are accused in a corruption case and are in Tihar Jail.”

In Kurukshetra, Jindal’s rival candidate from INDIA is AAP’s state president Sushil Gupta.