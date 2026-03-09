Cong nominee’s victory sure in Rajya Sabha polls: Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday claimed that Congress nominee’s victory is sure in the Rajya Sabha elections. Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday claimed that Congress nominee’s victory is sure in the Rajya Sabha elections. (HT File)

Congress announced Dalit leader Karamvir Singh Boudh as its candidate for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana falling vacant on April 9. The vacancies arise as the terms of BJP members Kiran Choudhry and Ram Chander Jangra come to an end.

Interacting with the media here, Hooda said that the Congress has nominated a grassroots worker and this decision is being widely praised.

Earlier in the day, Hooda met the family of air squadron leader Anuj Vashisht, who died in the fighter plane crash in Assam. Hooda expressed grief and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

“The country will always remember his services and his contribution in Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Hooda claimed that inflation has been continuously rising under the BJP government.

“The increase in gas cylinder prices has robbed the poor and middle class. Inflation has made life difficult for the common man,” he added.

Reacting to the Haryana budget, he claimed that this is not a budget, but empty rhetoric. “The BJP has burdened Haryana with a debt of ₹5.56 lakh crore. The government has no plan to control inflation, no plan to create employment, no provision for MSP for farmers, and no funds to strengthen infrastructure,” he stated.

He further alleged that the government has no adequate funds for any new medical colleges, roads, bridges, or other projects undertaken under the guise of capital expenditure.

Hooda alleged that farmers are being continuously cheated. “As soon as farmers’ crops arrive in the markets, prices are suddenly dropped, but as soon as they reach the warehouses, the prices of potatoes and other products skyrocket again. No assistance is provided to farmers under the Bhavantar Yojana. It is merely a gimmick, used by the government to suppress the farmers’ voices,” he claimed.