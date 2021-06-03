Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong politicised sacrilege in last four years: Sukhbir
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during the inaugurataition of Covid care centre in Kharar.
Cong politicised sacrilege in last four years: Sukhbir

Says instead of waging a fight against Covid-19, the state government is indulging in a fight for power
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 02:02 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that the Congress government in the last four years only politicised the sensitive 2015 sacrilege incidents which “were deeply painful” and their party will ensure justice in the matter if voted to power in 2022.

The SAD chief was in Kharar to inaugurate a 25-bed Covid care centre set up by party leader Ranjit Singh Gill who said the air-conditioned facility is equipped with oxygen concentrators and is manned by trained medical staff.

Sukhbir said the Congress could not be trusted with ensuring justice in the sacrilege cases. “When desecration took place in Punjab, the SAD-led government started investigation but the Congress and others demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI. Upon coming to power, the Congress took the case back from the CBI and failed to make any headway,” he said.

“I want to ask people like Baljit Singh Daduwal as to how he became president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The BJP government has even nominated members to the committee at Daduwal’s instance” Sukhbir added.

Instead of waging a fight against Covid-19, the government is indulging in a “kursi ki ladai” (fight for chair), the SAD chief claimed.

He slammed the Congress government for failing to “regulate private hospitals which were fleecing people”. “The government failed to open Covid centres at the block level and has even refused to purchase vaccine directly from the manufacturers,” he said.

