Cong presidential election: 95% voting recorded in J&K

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 03:24 AM IST

Out of total 340 votes, 321 were polled in J&K. While 151 votes were polled in Jammu, 170 were polled in Srinagar, J&K returning officer and Congress parliamentarian Ranjit Ranjan said

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar

Around 95% polling was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir for Congress party’s presidential elections, the polling of which was held on Monday, the party official said.

Out of total 340 votes, 321 were polled in J&K. While 151 votes were polled in Jammu, 170 were polled in Srinagar, J&K returning officer and Congress parliamentarian Ranjit Ranjan said. “Around 95% overall polling was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir in the Congress president’s elections, simultaneously, at both places in Srinagar and Jammu headquarters of the party,”

Earlier, several Congress delegates, including JKPCC president Vikar Rasool, Karan Singh, and former JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmed Mir, cast their votes here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rasool said the party’s internal election was the “beauty of democracy. Such a process has not been seen in any party till date.” In the earlier elections, the president was elected directly by passing a resolution and this time as well, a proposal was passed to elect party leader Rahul Gandhi as the president, but he refused to take the top post, Rasool said.

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
