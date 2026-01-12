Cong stages dharna against ‘weakening’ of MGNREGA

The Chandigarh Congress on Sunday staged a dharna at Labour Chowk in Sector 44 to protest against the Union government, alleging that it has weakened the Congress party’s flagship welfare scheme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, and removed the name of Mahatma Gandhi from the programme. Congress activists, residents from rural areas of Chandigarh and members of the labour workforce participated in the protest. The demonstration was led by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky (HT File)

The demonstration was led by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky. Prominent leaders in attendance included Indian Youth Congress secretary Ijaz Chaudhary, Chandigarh municipal corporation senior deputy mayor Jasbir Bunti, deputy mayor Taruna Mehta, councillor Sachin Galav, and Chandigarh Youth Congress president Deepak Lubana.

Addressing the gathering, Lucky said that MGNREGA is a rights-based, demand-driven programme that has played a crucial role in empowering rural India by guaranteeing 100 days of employment to households. He explained that under its original framework, the government was legally obligated to provide employment whenever work was requested by individuals, village panchayats, or rural institutions.

He also alleged that the BJP-led Union government has weakened the programme by shifting it from a demand-based to a supply-based model. He claimed that under the revised framework, fund allocation depends on government discretion rather than public demand, rendering the employment guarantee ineffective.

He further criticised proposals to increase the states’ financial contribution from 10 percent to 40 percent, warning that most states, already facing financial crunches, cannot bear the additional burden. Lucky stated that such changes would dismantle the rural employment scheme and severely impact the rural economy.

Protesters held placards and raised slogans in support of Gandhi while condemning the Centre’s policies. The Congress party resolved to continue its agitation to restore MGNREGA and oppose the government’s stance.