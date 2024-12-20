Cong stages protest against BJP’s remark on Dr Ambedkar

The Congress Legislature Party under the leadership of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu staged a protest within the assembly premises against the objectionable remarks made by the senior BJP leader about Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The Congress leaders expressed their outrage and called for an unequivocal apology from the BJP senior leader for his comments. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with party legislators during a protest outside Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The CM said the BJP leaders were disrespecting Dr Ambedkar’s legacy and the principles enshrined in the Constitution. He said, “The insulting words directed at the Constitution maker were not just inappropriate but deeply offensive. The Congress party strongly condemns this affront to Baba Saheb Ambedkar who provided this nation with the foundation of equality and justice, thereby fortifying our democracy.”

Deputy chief whip Kewal Singh Pathania joined in denouncing the senior BJP leader’s statement, asserting that power has blinded certain people to the contributions of Dr Ambedkar. He said that, “It was deplorable that someone holding such a high office would stoop to insult the very person who gifted this nation its Constitution.”

MLA Suresh Kumar added that the BJP and RSS have historically exhibited an anti-Dalit stance which continues to this day. “This was the true face of the BJP,” he declared.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, cabinet ministers and Congress MLAs also voiced their unwavering support for Dr Ambedkar’s ideals and legacy during the protest.