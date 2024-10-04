Cong will end 10 years of ‘misrule’: Chander Mohan

On the last day of campaigning for Haryana assembly polls, Congress candidate from Panchkula assembly seat and former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan asked the voters to end 10 years ‘misrule’. BJP candidate from Panchkula assembly seat Gian Chand Gupta during a public meeting on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Chander Mohan accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plunging the state into debt and ruining it by dismantling law and order and pushing the state to the brink of disaster.

The former deputy chief minister (CM) remarked that Panchkula is often called the capital of Haryana and its foundation stone was laid by the then chief minister Chaudhary Bhajan Lal but BJP has hurt the emotions of the residents. “During the last 10 years of BJP’s misrule the emotions of Panchkula residents have been hurt. BJP has turned Haryana into a ‘bimar’ (sick) state. The BJP has pushed the state into unemployment and made it a haven for criminals. People in the state today feel unsafe and law and order have completely collapsed. Entrepreneurs are unwilling to invest and set up industries in the state,” he added.

He assured the people that once the Congress party forms the government, it will not only eradicate criminals from Haryana but will also clamp down on drug trafficking.

People have rejected him: Gupta on Chander Mohan

In a sharp retort, BJP candidate from Panchkula assembly constituency Gian Chand Gupta advised Chander Mohan to retire.

“People have rejected him. He should retire from politics,” said Gupta, while claiming to win from Panchkula seat for third consecutive time. Gupta held various public meetings on Thursday. He also paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi temple on the first day of Navratras.

Targeting Chander Mohan, Gupta said, “Chander Mohan should be ready to lose for the fourth time and his exile from politics will never end. The way he left the people of Panchkula as well as his family alone proves one thing that now no one is going to accept him.”

Gupta further said, “Chander Mohan insulted Hindu religion by converting to Muslim religion. Today he is a Muslim and the animosity and hatred of Congress towards Hindu society is well known.”