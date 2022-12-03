Congress a sinking ship, has lost credibility: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi termed the Congress a “sinking ship”, claiming it has no future in the country.

“The Congress is a sinking ship and the grand old party has no future as it has lost the credibility and faith of the people. It is left with the people who are walking with party leaders,” Bishnoi said in a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, during his visit to Karnal.

Reacting on the victory of his son Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur on BJP ticket, he said, “The credit for the Adampur win goes to the people for voting for Bhavya and throwing out Congress from Adampur.”

He said the people are happy with the working of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On a question whether Bhavya’s victory in the Adampur bypoll is a setback to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bishnoi said, “I have already defeated Hooda twice, Rajya Sabha election and the Adampur byelection. But my revenge will only be completed when he will land in jail”.