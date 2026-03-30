Congress, AAP govts failed to deliver on promises: Saini at Kurali rally

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that after giving both parties an opportunity to govern the border state, the people of Punjab are now questioning the fate of ‘tall promises’ made by both the parties. The CM said even though AAP claims to represent honesty, under their rule, issues like drug addiction, crime, lawlessness, financial crises, and deteriorating law and order remain rampant. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering in Punjab’s Kurali, Saini said that we live in an era where an informed public observes, understands and makes decisions based on experience. “People of Punjab first gave the Congress and later AAP a chance to govern Punjab. Both made grand promises, but today, every section of Punjab is asking to know the fate of those promises. How long can politics be built on lies? When the winds of truth blow, the picture will change,” he said.

The CM said even though AAP claims to represent honesty, under their rule, issues like drug addiction, crime, lawlessness, financial crises, and deteriorating law and order remain rampant. In contrast, he said, the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.

Stating that Punjab needs a double-engine government, Saini said, “Now, give the BJP a chance. I assure you that we will honour your trust and take Punjab to new heights of development,” adding that the upcoming assembly elections scheduled in early 2027 will shape Punjab’s future.

‘Opposition playing politics amid West Asia crisis’

Rohtak CM Saini on Sunday said that even in times of global crisis, when the ongoing conflict in West Asia is a challenging period for India and the rest of the world, the opposition parties choose to indulge in politics, calling such an approach “unfortunate”.

While addressing a gathering in Gohana, Saini said that due to the ongoing conflict, price hikes of petrol, diesel and LPG are being witnessed worldwide. “Now is the time to stay united, but the opposition is spreading fake narratives. There is no shortage of petrol, diesel or cooking gas in Haryana. All petrol pumps and gas agencies across the state have sufficient stock available,” Saini added. He urged people to remain cautious of misleading narratives and avoid being influenced by divisive politics.

Devp projects worth ₹113cr unveiled in Gohana

CM Saini on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 16 development projects worth ₹113.62 crore in Gohana assembly constituency. While addressing a gathering at the ‘Dhanyavaad Evam Vikas Rally’ in Gohana, CM Saini said that the BJP government has fulfilled 87 promises out of 97 made to Gohana voters in the last 11 years.

“Our government has invested ₹1,794 crore in the development of Gohana against ₹741 crore spent during the 10-year Congress rule,” CM Saini said. In a major push to sports infrastructure, the CM announced the construction of a sports stadium in the constituency. He said that Bhagwan Parshuram Virasat Park, along with a jogging track, will be developed over Drain No. 8.

In the healthcare and education sector, he announced the setting up of a Cardio Cath Lab on PPP mode at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan. He also announced the upgradation of Khanpur Kalan sub-tehsil to a full-fledged tehsil and the creation of sub-tehsils at Baroda and Farmana. Additionally, the CM announced that Garhi Ujalekhan village will be renamed as Krishan Nagar and Garhi Namdarkhan village as Sundar Nagar, upon receipt of proposals from the respective gram panchayats.