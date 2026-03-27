Congress, AAP have covert alliance in Punjab: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have a covert alliance in Punjab, but the people of the state have decided to bring the BJP to power in the 2027 Assembly polls. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini being felicitated during a religious congregation at Gurdwara Sri Nanaksar Sahib in Ludhiana on Thursday. (ANI)

He said that the people of Punjab have now understood the “internal understanding” between the two parties. “Therefore, this time, people of Punjab have decided to place their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of the BJP and bring the party to power,” Saini said.

The CM said this while speaking to mediapersons in Ludhiana district on Thursday. The CM said that Punjab will once again move forward on the path of development under the leadership of Narendra Modi. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, and Punjab will not lag in this mission,” he added. Taking a dig at rival parties, he said, Punjab, which was once a leading state in terms of development, has pushed its youth into the trap of drugs because of the politics practised in the state.

Earlier, Saini addressed the closing ceremony of a religious congregation held at Gurdwara Sri Nanaksar Sahib in Ludhiana. He said that the Gurus, saints, and great spiritual leaders have shown the true path of life to humanity. “To spread their message among the masses, the Haryana government is running the ‘Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman Prachar Evam Prasar Yojana’. Under this scheme, the birth anniversaries of Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Tegh Bahadur, Guru Gobind Singh and other saints are celebrated at the state level,” the CM said.

Sharing an important decision of the Haryana government, he said that during the 1984 riots, many Sikh families lost their loved ones. The state government has made provisions to provide a job to one member from each of the 121 affected families, he informed.