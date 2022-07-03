Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress accuses Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur of promoting VIP culture in state
Congress accuses Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur of promoting VIP culture in state

Congress accused CM Jai Ram Thakur of promoting VIP culture in Himachal. Congress MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan flayed Jai Ram Thakur for “excessive use of state-run chopper”
Congress MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan addressing the media in Shimla on Saturday.
Congress MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan addressing the media in Shimla on Saturday. He Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur of promoting VIP culture in state. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 02:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Congress accused chief minister Jai Ram Thakur of promoting VIP culture in the state. Congress five-time legislator and deputy leader of the party in the House Harshwardhan Chauhan flayed Jai Ram Thakur for “excessive use of state-run chopper and spending extravagantly on ministers and VIPs’ visits in the state.”

“The government has spent 25 crore only on chopper in the last four years. It’s astonishing that the young CM flies only in choppers while the elderly former CMs like Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal travelled by road to inspect developmental works,” he said while addressing the media in Shimla.

“The 54-year-old chief minister doesn’t step out of Shimla without the chopper,” he said. “The government has got luxury vehicles for ministers ranging from 35 lakh to 40 lakh. Ministers have more than one vehicle. There is a jumbo team of chairmen and vice-chairmen in the government,” said Chauhan, demanding a white paper on the fiscal health of the state.

“The debt burden of the state was nearly 42,000 crore. Now it’s more than 63,200 crore. The government should issue a white paper on the fiscal condition of the state,” he said.

He said that if voted to power, Congress would put an end to the “VIP culture in the state”.

He dared the government to hold elections to the municipal corporation. “The government has been making every effort to postpone the elections of the municipal corporation in Shimla. If the BJP wants to test its popularity, it should conduct the elections,” he said.

“The CM laid the foundation stones worth 138 crore in his assembly segment Shillai. So far, only 16 crore has been released for the work. There is no budget with the government. They are only making announcements,” he said.

“Employees are unhappy with the government and those teachers who were at the forefront of the agitation demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme were transferred. Employees of the zila parishad are on strike and the accredited health workers demanding an increase in wages too are protesting,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal, countering the Congress attack, claimed that the BJP government inherited a huge loan from the Congress government. “The loans raised by our government are lesser than what Congress raised. Every penny has been spent on development,” he said.

