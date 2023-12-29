Congress accuses Punjab AAP of ‘double standards’ on SYL

Punjab Congress chief spokesperson Arshpreet Khadial on Friday expressed dismay over chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s silence on statements of AAP leaders Sandeep Pathak and Arvind Kejriwal allegedly favouring Haryana over Punjab. He further highlighted the party’s alleged negligence in securing adequate representation for Punjab during the Republic Day Parade, a matter of concern which has occurred twice in two years. Khadial also called upon BJP’s Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar to engage with senior party leadership to address concerns about Punjab’s representation during the Republic Day Parade.

“We need consistency from the ruling government in addressing issues related to water resources and the SYL,” he said at a press conference, accusing the AAP of ‘double standards’.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Khadial said that if the AAP is working in Punjab’s interests, how come the AAP leaders in Haryana are openly support the transfer of Punjab’s water to Haryana via the SYL?

He further highlighted the party’s alleged negligence in securing adequate representation for Punjab during the Republic Day Parade, a matter of concern which has occurred twice in two years. Khadial also called upon BJP’s Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar to engage with senior party leadership to address concerns about Punjab’s representation during the Republic Day Parade.