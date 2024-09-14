Menu Explore
Congress appoints Gehlot, Maken, Bajwa as observers for Haryana polls

ByPress Trust of India, New Delh
Sep 15, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Congress has announced the names of 89 candidates for the Haryana polls and left one seat, Bhiwani, for the CPI(M)

The Congress on Saturday named Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa as the AICC senior observers for the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana.

A statement by the Congress said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Gehlot, Maken and Bajwa as senior observers for the Haryana polls. (HT File)
A statement by the Congress said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Gehlot, Maken and Bajwa as senior observers for the Haryana polls.

The party has announced the names of 89 candidates for the Haryana polls and left one seat, Bhiwani, for the CPI(M).

A statement by the Congress said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Gehlot, Maken and Bajwa as senior observers for the Haryana polls.

While Maken is the party’s treasurer, Gehlot is a former chief minister of Rajasthan and Bajwa is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly.

The 90-member Haryana assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

