Politics of division, diversion won’t work any longer: J&K Congress

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 14, 2023 12:28 AM IST

JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani said, “Politics of polarisation, division, diversion and hatred won’t work any longer. People want positive agenda and delivery.”

Celebrating the Congress’ victory in the Karnataka elections, the party’s J&K unit on Saturday attributed the outcome to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and said the results have sent a loud and clear message ahead of the 2024 general polls.

JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani and other members celebrating the Congress’ win in Karnataka elections, in Jammu. (HT Photo)
Senior leaders of the party, including working president Raman Bhalla, also joined the celebrations.

Wani said, “Erosion of the BJP had started in December 2022 from Himachal Pradesh, where it lost as its double engine campaign failed.”

“The impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is being seen across the country,” he added.

Bhalla said, “The Karnataka results will have a positive impact on other states where elections are due this year.”

