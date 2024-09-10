Congress candidates Rao Dan Singh, Chiranjeev Rao and Kuldeep Sharma files papers

Sitting Congress MLAs Rao Dan Singh and Chiranjeev Rao filed their nomination papers from Mahendergarh and Rewari, respectively, on Monday. Congress candidate from Ganaur assembly segment Kuldeep Sharma, accompanied by party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, files his nomination ahead of Haryana assembly elections in Ganaur on Monday. (ANI)

Former speaker Kuldeep Sharma also filed his papers from Ganaur assembly segments. Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda was also present.

While addressing a gathering at Mahendergarh, Hooda said that they have established a central university in Mahendergarh during Congress’ regime to promote higher education in southern Haryana.

“The BJP has pushed the entire state backward in the last ten years. The people of Ahirwal are saying the BJP is going and Congress is returning to power. After the formation of our government, we will regularise 1.20 lakh contractual government employees,” he added.

The former CM made several promises, including an elderly pension of ₹6,000 per month, restoration of old pension schemes for government employees, 300 units of free electricity, gas cylinders at ₹500 and filling of two lakh government posts, if the Congress is voted to power in Haryana.

“We will provide 100 yards plots to people hailing from OBC, SC/ST families after coming to power. We will also give free treatment to people upto ₹25 lakh. Our manifesto will be released soon,” he added.

Later in Rewari, Hooda said that Chiranjeev Rao has raised the voice of people in the assembly and he will be re-elected this time too.

In Ganaur, Hooda said that Congress had started building Asia’s largest market in Ganaur, but BJP was unable to complete it in even 10 years of its rule.

“Even today this market is in the same condition where Congress had left it. Once the Congress government is formed, the wheel of development will once again move at a fast pace in Ganaur,” he added.