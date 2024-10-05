Congress coming to power in Haryana: Former CM Hooda after voting in Rohtak

Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son and party MP Deepender Hooda cast their vote in Rohtak on Saturday, while asserting that the Congress is coming to power in Haryana with a huge majority. Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son and party MP Deepender Hooda after casting their vote in Rohtak on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is contesting from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi constituency, said, “The party high command will decide who will become the chief minister. Our government will work on unemployment, law and order, development of the state.”

Hooda expressed confidence that his party would perform well in the Haryana assembly polls and form the government in the state. “According to the reports, people are voting in good numbers,” he said.

Earlier, Deepender Hooda demanded from the Election Commission that the Bhiwani superintendent of police should be removed and alleged that he was working in favour of BJP. “We demanded from the Election Commission that the Bhiwani SP should be removed. Since Friday, we have noticed that he working in favour of a BJP candidate. So he should be removed...The people of Haryana have made up their minds and BJP government is going,” he said.