Congress cracks whip, suspends Sidhu’s wife after furore over ‘ 500 cr for CM’ remark

The Punjab Congress on Monday suspended Navjot Kaur Sidhu from its primary membership after her “ ₹500 crore for chief minister’s chair” remark snowballed into a major controversy. Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Navjot Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. She was a BJP MLA before the couple joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 assembly polls.

“Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu is hereby suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect,” said state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in an order.

Kaur caused a political furore after her statement on Saturday, claiming “one who gives a suitcase of ₹500 crore becomes the CM”. Talking to mediapersons in Chandigarh, Kaur did not name any party while making the ₹500-crore remark.

She said her husband will return to active politics if the Congress declares him as the party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab. She further said they do not have money to give to any party but can transform Punjab into a “golden state”.

“We always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat... but do not have ₹500 crore which we can give to sit in the chief minister’s chair,” she told the media after meeting governor Gulab Chand Kataria on issues, including alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

Asked if anybody demanded money from them, she said nobody has done that. Her remarks drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which targeted the Congress over its internal functioning and claimed that such comments exposed the “ugly truth” of how the grand old party functions, and the “money bag politics” it indulges in.

Before the party cracked a whip, Kaur Monday levelled another allegation while speaking to a TV channel that Congress candidate for Tarn Taran bypoll Karanbir Singh Burj gave ₹10 crore to two Punjab Congress leaders for the party ticket. However, Burj denounced the allegations as baseless. He asked her to provide a source of information. Burj, who unsuccessfully fought the Tarn Taran bypoll last month, said he never paid a single rupee for the ticket nor did anyone ask him to pay anything. “I am ready to swear an oath in this regard in a gurdwara,” Burj said in a video message.

Reacting to her suspension, Kaur launched an offensive against Warring, alleging, “I refuse to stand with an insensitive and irresponsible, morally dishonest and corrupt president.”She said on X, “I stand up for all my brothers and sisters who have been hurt by his incompetence and irresponsible behaviour. I refuse to accept him as the president. I wonder why CM is shielding him.”

Commenting on Navjot Kaur’s suspension, senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said: “It is the right decision at the right time. No one has the right to make such baseless allegations. Her intentions were not right for the party.” Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar advised Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu to “get admitted in a mental health facility for her ₹500 crore for CM post remark.

Senior Congress leader and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa also lashed out at the Sidhu couple over the issue. “I want to ask him (Sidhu) how much money did he give, to whom and for what? Levelling such allegations is anti-party,” he said.

Earlier, after a political row erupted over her remarks, Kaur tried to defuse the situation claiming her straight comment was given a twist. “I am shocked to see the twist given to a straight comment saying that the Congress never demanded anything from us. Asked about Navjot becoming a chief ministerial face from any other party, I said we have no money to offer for a CM’s post,” Kaur said in a post on X on Sunday evening.