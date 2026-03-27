Congress govt crushing Himachal under inflation burden: Anurag Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its attack on the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in the state over the bill passed in HImachal Pradesh Assembly to impose “widow and orphan cess”. BJP MP Anurag Thakur. (File)

BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that the party, which came to power in 2022 on the basis of tall promises and “10 guarantees”, has completely failed to deliver even a single commitment. Instead, it has continuously burdened the people with rising taxes and inflation.

The statement comes a day after CM clarified that the assembly has only passed a Bill granting the government the authority to impose such a levy, and no price hike has been implemented yet. The Bill will become law only after receiving the governor’s assent and being officially notified. Reacting to the CM’s statement that the cess has not yet been implemented, he said, “Once such a thought has entered their policy framework, it is clear they intend to impose it. BJP will strongly oppose this move.”

Anurag remarked that the Congress government has “failed miserably,” adding that what was promised as relief has turned into economic exploitation of the common man.

Dismissing the government’s claim that the cess would be imposed only on traders, he clarified that the burden will ultimately fall on farmers, transporters, taxi operators, shopkeepers, and the general public, as fuel price hikes impact every sector of the economy.

Raising concerns over the state’s financial condition, he said that Himachal has been pushed into a debt of over ₹1 lakh crore under the present government. “If the CM lacks financial management capability, he should consider handing over the finance portfolio to someone competent,” he added.