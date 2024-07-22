Congress’ ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign spreads lies: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday dubbed the Congress’ ongoing ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign “Jhooth Ki Yatra”, and alleged that the opposition party had been spreading lies. “The Congress should give an account of its 10 years (2005-2014) during which corruption and nepotism prevailed,” he said. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini takes part in an event at Dharmadhara in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (ANI)

Speaking to reporters in Sirsa, Saini, on being asked about the arrest of Congress MLA Surender Panwar in an illegal mining-linked money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, said the ED was an independent agency and it had been doing its job. “They take action wherever they feel there is wrongdoing,” he said.

When asked about the Congress’ attack on the BJP on various fronts under its ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign led by Deepender Singh Hooda, Saini said, “Deepender should first give account of things during his father’s (Bhupinder Hooda’s) tenure. What they did during their tenure, they should tell.” Saini said jobs used to be “on sale” during the Congress’ era.

During hot weather, people used to get power supply for just two-three hours, he said. “People have not forgotten the kind of situation that prevailed during their time. Farmers faced difficulties selling their produce, elderly faced hassles to get old-age pension during their time,” said Saini.

The Congress had on July 15 launched the ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign, under which it has been targeting the ruling BJP on several fronts, including unemployment and law and order, farmers and other issues.