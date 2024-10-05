Congress high command will decide on party’s CM pick: Kumari Selja

Sirsa Congress MP Kumari Selja said on Saturday that the decision on the candidate for the chief minister’s post in Haryana will be taken by the party high command if the Congress emerges victorious in the assembly elections. Congress MP Kumari Selja showing her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Hisar on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

“I believe in hard work and work on the ground. I am a soldier of the party and I am confident about my work... The final decision will be taken by the party high command,” she said, expressing confidence in the Congress winning the Haryana polls.

She also accused the BJP of misrule in the state in the last ten years, saying that people want to get rid of the party’s rule.

“High voting will take place and the Congress will win with a big margin... Ever since Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the atmosphere in the state has been in our favour. People, especially women, aspire to have a female chief minister of Haryana,” she said.