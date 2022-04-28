Congress holds hunger strike to protest Ambala MC’s alleged corruption

At least 40 Congress leaders and party workers on Wednesday observed an eight-hour hunger strike to mark their protest against the municipal corporation’s (MC) alleged misconduct.

A sit-in was organised outside the MC office at Jagadhri Gate and was attended by several local workers.

Protesting party leaders alleged corruption in several departments, primarily in issuing no-dues certificates (NDC) and no-objection certificates (NOC).

Leading the agitation, state treasurer Rohit Jain said corruption within the civic body continues unabated. He also accused mayor Shakti Rani Sharma of working in collusion with MC officials and the state government.

“Ever since Sharma took over the post last year, corruption has reached its highest level and the public is helpless. Illegal colonies are coming-up rapidly and the MC is losing revenue,” Jain said in a statement.