Congress holds hunger strike to protest Ambala MC’s alleged corruption
At least 40 Congress leaders and party workers on Wednesday observed an eight-hour hunger strike to mark their protest against the municipal corporation’s (MC) alleged misconduct.
A sit-in was organised outside the MC office at Jagadhri Gate and was attended by several local workers.
Protesting party leaders alleged corruption in several departments, primarily in issuing no-dues certificates (NDC) and no-objection certificates (NOC).
Leading the agitation, state treasurer Rohit Jain said corruption within the civic body continues unabated. He also accused mayor Shakti Rani Sharma of working in collusion with MC officials and the state government.
“Ever since Sharma took over the post last year, corruption has reached its highest level and the public is helpless. Illegal colonies are coming-up rapidly and the MC is losing revenue,” Jain said in a statement.
-
Chandigarh’s health and wellness centres set for upgrade
In a meeting of the National Health Mission Chandigarh's state-level governing body, UT adviser Dharam Pal said all 34 health and wellness centres located in the city needed upgrades and modernisation in such a way that the city becomes a role model for the rest of the country. The adviser and UT administrator expressed desire for speedy completion of the exercise in a three-month period.
-
Ludhiana | Separate cases: 3 held with 1.3kg opium, heroin
Three people were arrested with 1.3kg opium and heroin in separate cases in Jagraon on Wednesday. In the first case, Pankaj of Moga, was arrested with 1kg opium. Inspector Dalbir Singh, in-charge CIA staff, Jagraon, said, “Acting on a tip off, we stopped Pankaj, who was on his way to deliver a consignment in his Toyota Fortuner, for checking. Later, we raided his house and found 250g opium and ₹32,000 drug money.”
-
Chandigarh MC issues 63 notices, 2 challans for water wastage
The municipal corporation on Wednesday issued a total of 63 notices and 2 challans to residents for wasting water. The civic body can issue a fine of up to ₹5,000 to violators for wasting water, while repeated offences may lead to termination of water supply. Fines can be imposed in case of non-compliance. Since April 15, the MC has issued 755 notices and 51 challans for washing cars and irrigating lawns with potable water.
-
Inter-district U23 cricket tournament | Ludhiana boy Nehal Wadhera steals the show with record-smashing 578-run knock
City-based skipper Nehal Wadhera stole the show at the Punjab State Inter-District Under-23 Tournament, being played at the GRD Academy Ground, after scoring a record-smashing 578-run knock off 414 balls in the match against Bhatinda on Wednesday. Wadhera bested the 66-year-old record for the highest total in a state-organised tournament, which was previously held by former Punjab cricketer Chaman Lal Malhotra. He smashed 42 boundaries and 37 sixes on the second day of the match.
-
Punjab CM among TiECON 2022 invitees
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will attend TiECON 2022, a start-up and entrepreneurial event scheduled to be held in the city on April 30. The highly-anticipated one-day event will be held at the Hyatt Regency, and will be attended by an array of speakers including Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh of Shark Tank India fame. Other invitees from the Punjab government also include finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
