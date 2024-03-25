Congress ignored Mewat, BJP helped it shed ‘backward’ tag: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Accusing the Congress of ignoring development in the Mewat region, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had launched multiple projects in this Muslim-dominated area in the last nine-and-a-half years due to which it had shed the ‘backward’ tag. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the BJP Vijay Sankalp Rally at a grain market in Mewat on Sunday. (ANI)

Addressing the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Tauru of Nuh district, Saini said the BJP’s “double engine government” had paid special attention to Nuh district.

The district is one of the aspirational districts where the Centre aims to improve governance at the block level to improve the quality of life of the citizens, he said.

Saini alleged that Haryana’s youth have suffered the consequences of the Congress’ wrong policies.

He also took a veiled dig at the Aam Aam Party (AAP), which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress in Haryana.

AAP is contesting from the Kurukshetra parliamentary seat.

“Those who wear the cloak of honesty are now in jail,” said Saini while referring to the arrest of his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

Appealing to the gathering to vote for the BJP on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, he urged voters to bring the BJP back to power at the Centre.

The polling for all the 10 seats in Haryana will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

“In 10 years, India has taken a new leap of development and the country’s prestige has increased globally under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We now have to accelerate the pace of development of the country and for this, we have to strengthen the hands of Modi ji,” he said.

Saini alleged that corruption was at its peak when the Congress-led UPA ruled the country. He said the beneficiaries of various schemes were left to fend for themselves during the UPA rule.

“On the other hand, the Modi government has ensured that every penny reaches the eligible beneficiaries. The BJP’s double engine government is a government that cares about the poor people,” he said.

The chief minister also assured farmers that the state government will buy every grain of their crops once the procurement begins.

Saini said during the Congress’ rule in Haryana, favouritism prevailed in giving employment also and some recruitments also came under the scanner of the courts.

The chief minister said in comparison to 68,000 jobs given during 10 years of Congress rule, the BJP-led government gave 1.32 lakh jobs purely on merit basis in the last nine years.