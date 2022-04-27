Congress’ Kiran Choudhry hits out at Haryana govt over death of mining workers in Dadum
Following the death of two mining workers in Dadum mining zone, senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry on Tuesday hit out at the state government and the local administration for allowing the mafia to indulge in illegal mining in blatant violation of the approved mining plan, conditions of environmental clearance and consent to operate.
Alleging connivance of the government with the land mafia, she termed the government action in the matter “too little, too late” and said she had raised the issue through an attention motion in the previous budget session of the Vidhan Sabha
“I highlighted how the mining mafia is causing loss to the exchequer amounting to billions of rupees annually, besides doing serious damage to the biodiversity and ecology. A letter to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in December last year, expressed concerns over degradation of the Aravallis and Shivalik foothills due to illegal mining and unauthorised colonisation,” the Tosham MLA said.
“Even though this letter was duly tabled by the speaker, I’m yet to receive a response from the government,” she added.
Chaudhry further said the FIR in case of the Dadum mining zone took an inordinate delay of two days and no ex gratia compensation has been announced by the state government for dependents of the deceased mining workers, so far.
“A compensation of ₹1 crore each should be paid to the dependents of the deceased mining workers. Moreover, despite having constituted a number of committees on the Dadum mishap and the expert panel of the NGT recommending a fine of ₹7.5 crore on the project proponents, the government is yet to take any effective remedial steps,” she added.
Chandigarh’s Bicycle safety campaign gets rolling
The Chandigarh Smart City Limited has joined hands with a Patiala-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sadak for organising road safety enhancers camps promoting the use of reflective stickers, reflective tags, reflective wristbands, reflective jackets. Chandigarh Smart City Limited chief executive officer chief Anindita Mitra added that teams, along with volunteers and mascots, have been organising road safety enhancers camps for over four years now and have covered around 12,000 bicycles at various labour chowks, cycle stands and schools in the states of Punjab and Haryana.
Mohali hotel’s MD held in Miss Punjaban sexual harassment case
The contestants were allegedly illegally detained at the hotel in Phase 5 in March Mohali police on Tuesday arrested the owner of Hotel JD Residency in Phase 5, Dinesh Kumar Arora, in connection with the illegal detainment and sexual harassment of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant contestants in March. The managing director of PTC Network, Rabindra Narayan, that organises the contest, was previously arrested on April 6. His bail pleas have been rejected twice by court.
Two minor sisters burnt alive as their shanty catches fire in Kurukshetra
Two minor sisters were burnt alive as their shanty caught fire in the slum area of Aroopnagar locality in Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district. Police said around 12 goats also died in the fire. The deceased girls were identified as Sharda (3) and Radhika (8), daughters of a migrant labourer. Their brother managed to escape soon after he noticed the fire, police said. Neighbours spotted the fire and informed father of the victims, Kaushik Mukhiya.
Four-year-old neighbour killed in Ulhasnagar, man arrested from UP
A man allegedly killed his neighbour's 4-year-old son as he had a fight with the child's mother in Ulhasnagar. The incident came to light four days ago after Ulhasnagar police found the child's body at the Ordnance Factory compound in Ambernath. The woman complainant, Guddan Thakur, 38, is a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Ulhasnagar. She started searching for him but till night she couldn't find the boy. Therefore, she filed an FIR.
Will set up 750MW plant, get about 1,000MW from Adani, says Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said a 750MW power plant will be set up in Yamunanagar to help the state tide over power shortage. Khattar also said the government is in negotiations with Adani Power Ltd for restoration of about 1,000MW power supply from Mundra power plant in the near future. Khattar said after the onset of monsoon, there will be some reduction in power consumption.
