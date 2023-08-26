Monsoon session of Haryana assembly: Congress corners govt on PPP

The Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), the flagship programme that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been implementing despite stiff opposition, was at the center of Congress’ renewed offensive on Friday in the assembly.

The Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), the flagship programme that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been implementing despite stiff opposition, was at the center of Congress’ renewed offensive on Friday in the assembly. “This PPP is actually a permanent pareshani patra,” quipped Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, after Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra raised the matter. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Even though the Congress desisted from cornering the government on the issue of communal violence in Nuh during the opening sitting of the monsoon session, the principal opposition party pointedly launched a blistering attack on the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government, highlighting the inherent flaws in the PPP portal.

In order to drive home the point, the Congress cited examples of how PPP can overnight downgrade well-known rich people to very low-income group and put them in below poverty line (BPL) category and eligible for old age pension.

Congress’ MLAs Bharat Bhushan Batra, Geeta Bhukkal, and Varun Chaudhary had sent a request to the assembly secretariat seeking discussion on PPP. The Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Friday informed in writing to the MLAs that speaker had rejected their motion.

Batra wanted to know from the speaker the grounds on which motion was rejected. He also sought to know if the rules related to PPP were framed and if so, why such rules were not laid on the table of the House.

Taken aback by the contentions of the MLA, the chief minister said that he will check if the rules were framed, or they were laid on the floor of the House or not.

Refusing to relent, Batra said that as per PPP records, Rohtak MC mayor Man Mohan Goel and Rajya Sabha member Ram Chander Jangra, belong to low-income group. Batra said as per the PPP details, Goel and Batara are eligible for social security pension even as both the leaders are very rich.

“It is a serious matter. I know personally both Goel and Jangra....it is not their fault...they own crores of rupees, and they can never make a mistake of this type...This glaring error in their PPP is the result of inherent flaws in the portal. This portal is defective...this is a mockery...,” Hooda said.

The chief minister said that mistakes will be rectified. He said during the Congress regime in 2011, BPL cards were erroneously allocated to individuals residing in upscale residences. Khattar said corrective measures were being taken to rectify these issues and assured the House that all the regulations linked to PPP initiative would be presented before the assembly during the current assembly session.

