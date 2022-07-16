Congress launches campaign against BJP from HP’s apple belt
Two days after Samyut Kisan Morcha took to the streets against the spiralling input cost of packaging material for fruits in Himachal Pradesh, the opposition Congress on Saturday launched a ‘Halla Bol’ (raise your voice) protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Shimla rural legislator Vikramaditya Singh, who is also party’s general secretary, launched the campaign from Rohru – the assembly constituency his father former CM Virbhadra Singh represented five times.
A large number of apple growers took part in the protests led by Vikramaditya, who accused the Jai Ram Thakur-led government of ruining the apple economy of the state.
Taking a dig at horticulture minister Mahendra Singh, he said the minister shows little concern about the farmers, who have been left in the lurch due to spiralling input costs.
Vikramaditya said the government is bluffing the farmers by announcing a reduction in the rates of GST on cartons.
He said the previous Congress government led by his father Virbhadra had brought a project worth ₹1,134 crore for the horticulture sector keeping in mind the interests of farmers, but nothing was implemented by the present regime.
He said nobody knows where the money was spent. “If voted to power, the Congress government will investigate the scam and culprits will be brought to book,” he added.
He alleged that the BJP government has done a great injustice to the farmers by ignoring their interests.
Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta, meanwhile, claimed that the BJP has always neglected the apple growers. He said the BJP was making false attempts to take credit for the development of Rohru. “The development of Rohru is the gift of Virbhadra Singh, which no one can deny,” he added.
District Congress president Atul Sharma also criticised the “anti-farmer” policies of the BJP and said the voice of the farmers would not be suppressed.
BJP hits back
Himachal BJP vice-president Payal Vaidya said that MLA Vikramaditya’s statement about the leaders of her party from Rohru was quite unfortunate.
Addressing a rally and referring to women by such language shows the negative mentality of the Congress leader, she added.
“Late Virbhadra Singh was known for his character and the way he gave respect to the women. But Vikramaditya seems nowhere close to his father,” she said, asking Vikramaditya to tender an apology to the women BJP leaders.
-
Murals removed temporarily to ease traffic flow on Ganeshkhind road
The murals depicting the city's journey from Punawadi to Modern Pune, under the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee flyover at the Agriculture College junction in Shivajinagar, have been removed to facilitate traffic on Ganeshkhind road. The murals were part of a beautification project undertaken five years ago using the MLA funds of a former member of the legislative assembly, Anil Bhosale, which were to the tune of crores of rupees.
-
SSU forms a committee to prepare syllabus for online Sanskrit training course
Sampurnanand Sanskrit University vice-chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi said that the U.P. government sanctioned a grant of ₹1.16 crore for starting an online Sanskrit training centre. The V-C informed that the university appointed Prof Harishankar Pandey (Professor of Prakrit and Jainagam departments) and five co-coordinators of the Sanskrit Vidya Department for preparing the syllabus for the diploma courses to be conducted online.
-
Vegetable prices soar amid low supply in Pune due to incessant rainfall
PUNE Due to heavy rains, the supply of vegetables has been affected and the prices have increased in the wholesale and retail markets respectively. The prices are expected to remain high for at least a week, said officials. “I came to Mandai to get vegetables at reasonable rates, but prices are high here as well. In Kothrud tomato was sold at Rs 90 per kg,” said Vrundha Kulkarni, a housewife residing at Pratik Nagar.
-
Road widening project: Ayodhya admn again issues warning to traders to vacate shops
The Ayodhya administration on Saturday once again issued a warning to shopkeepers to vacate their shops for the road widening project in the temple town or else, they will be forcibly evicted. Traders, in turn, accused the administration of backtracking on the assurance given in a joint meeting on Friday that no forcible eviction would be carried out during the ongoing Sawan month.
-
PFI member wanted by Bihar police arrested by U.P. ATS from Lucknow
In a press note senior ATS officials said Nooruddin Jungi alias Nooruddin Advocate was wanted in the case registered at Fulwari Sharif police station in Patna (Bihar) in connection with a plot to cause disturbance during the PM's visit there on July 12. A senior ATS official, who is in the know of things but not authorised to speak, said several literature related to PFI have been recovered from him.
