Bhagwant Mann fears open debate on Punjab issues: Navjot Sidhu

Lashing out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said chief minister Bhagwant Mann fears an open debate with him over misgovernance and lawlessness in the state. Sidhu said he had challenged CM Mann on several occasions to have an open debate on serious issues related to Punjab but the CM appears to be reluctant. (HT File Photo)

Addressing the gathering in Jalandhar Cantonment on Sunday, Sidhu said he had challenged CM Mann on several occasions to have an open debate on serious issues related to Punjab but the CM appears to be reluctant.

“The CM can respond to others on social media but is afraid to reply to my apprehensions,” he said, adding,” Mann has failed to check mafia and inspector raj in the state. The gangsters are calling shots in Punjab. I have all the facts and figures to prove my stance.”

He added that the ruling AAP has come to power by befooling people and making false promises in the name of change.

“Not an iota has changed after AAP came to power in the state. The situation has deteriorated,” Sidhu added.

Sidhu questioned the government on its guarantees of ending mafia culture, employment opportunities, curbing the drug mafia, giving justice in sacrilege cases, free health cover to all, ₹1,000 to women, and bringing new investment into the state.

Meanwhile, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who is in the Shahkot assembly segment, alleged that the police officials and personnel are campaigning for the AAP.

“The situation is such that we fear that the AAP would resort to booth capturing in connivance with the police force. Their leaders, including Shahkot incharge Hardeep Singh Rana, are openly threatening the voters,” Channi alleged.