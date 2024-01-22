Congress leaders can’t face people: Jai Ram

Former Himachal chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday accused the ministers of threatening the government officers during the government’s public redressal programme, Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar. Former Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (HR File)

Jai Ram said that the leaders of the “unpopularity of the Congress leaders was high and they could not face the people”.

“The ministers who went to listen to the public’s problems are threatening officials and using indecent language. It is not right to take out the anger of your failure on the officials this way,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said in a statement issued in Shimla.

He alleged the government failed on every front. “The leaders and workers who have filled the forms giving false guarantee and promised ₹1,500 monthly compensation to women are now shying away from facing them,” Jai Ram added.

He alleged that although the government had launched a programme to redress people’s problems, it was ignoring the youth.

“The state government has not declared results of many recruitment exams and those approaching the chief minister are being asked to consult the ministers,” the veteran politician added.

Ex-speaker Parmar attacks Cong govt

Dharamshala Former speaker of Himachal assembly and in-charge of Kangra-Chamba BJP Vipin Singh Parmar attacked the state government and said that it was “continuously cheating the trained and educated unemployed youth”. Parmar is also the MLA from Sullah constituency.

“In what arrogance is the government living? The youth, who are coming to meet them for their jobs, are being ignored. Now the BJP will also stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the youth and launch a big movement against the government,” he said.

His attack came after the candidates of junior office assistant (IT) were not allowed to meet the state agriculture minister Chander Kumar and discuss their issue during an event under “Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar” at Nagrota Surian, in Kangra district.