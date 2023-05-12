Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Shahkot MLA booked under non-bailable sections, Cong slams govt

A delegation of senior Congress leaders led by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa met Jalandhar-rural SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar on Friday, a day after its MLA from Shahkot Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia was booked under non-bailable sections. Raja Warring said the delegation met SSP to register their protest against the vindictive FIRs against Laddi Sherowalia. (HT File Photo)

Jalandhar-rural police registered the case against Sherowalia and a dozen other Congress workers for rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty as they intercepted AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong’s vehicle at Shahkot Rupewal village during polling on Wednesday.

The case was registered under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), a non-bailable offence, and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) and 148 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the FIR registered on the complaint of Gagandeep Singh Tong, the driver of AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong, it has been stated that they were travelling to Sultanpur Lodhi from Baba Bakala via Jalandhar’s Nakodar when they took to a link road after finding a traffic jam near Malsian Chowk in Shahkot assembly segment.

“Congress MLA Sherowalia intercepted the AAP MLA’s cavalcade near Rupewal village by parking a tractor-trolley before his car and pulling out keys of their vehicles,” the FIR said. The complaint further added that the accused Congress MLA restricted police officials from performing their duty.

Congress slams govt

Raja Warring said the delegation met SSP to register their protest against the vindictive FIRs against Laddi Sherowalia.

“SSP assured us that an SIT has been formed and no arrest would be made till it submits its report. We demand cancellation of the vindictive FIR against our Shahkot MLA and prompt action into our complainant against AAP MLAs and workers,” Warring said.

Meanwhile, Bajwa also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for allegedly lodging a false FIR against Laddi Sherowalia.

“Instead of introspecting its illegalities, the AAP government booked the whistleblower, who raised the alarm. We will never tolerate the government’s malicious intentions to strangulate every voice that is being raised against its ruthlessness,” the Qadian MLA claimed, adding that they will stand firm with their colleague as was done in the case of Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.