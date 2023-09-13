News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress MLA moves HC, seeks protection from arrest

Congress MLA moves HC, seeks protection from arrest

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 13, 2023 12:42 AM IST

Seeking protection from “false implication” and his arrest in connection with the July 31 violence reported in Nuh district, Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, Mamman Khan has moved the Punjab and Haryana HC

“It is common knowledge that post unfortunate incident of violence of Nuh, the blame game started. In order to divert the attention of the people from the failure of the government to prevent the occurrence, the high functionaries of the state, including the chief minister and the home minister, started blaming the Opposition. Their statements started to appear in the newspapers blaming the MLAs of the Congress party for the occurrence,” the plea claims seeking directions for constituting a high-level special investigation team (SIT) for investigating the cases registered following incidents of violence reported on July 31.

The communal violence erupted in the district on July 31 during a Hindu religious procession, injuring several and killing at least five. The violence eventually spiralled and spread to neighbouring districts, including Gurugram, where mobs set afire a mosque and pillaged several shops and restaurants.

