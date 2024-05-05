Congress moves ECI, demands action against Kangana for derogatory remarks

The Congress party has filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut for using derogatory remarks against her rival Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh and his family members. The party’s legal cell in its complaint sought action against Kangana. (HT File Photo)

The party’s legal cell in its complaint sought action against Kangana. “Despite repeated complaints filed by the HP Congress legal department against Kangna about the derogatory language being used by her for the state and the national leadership of the Indian National Congress and in particularly Vikramaditya Singh and his family, no action has been initiated against her till date,” said the complaint filed on behalf of Dhananjay Sharma and Dheeraj Thakur, convenor state legal cell of Congress.

The duo alleged that Himachal Pradesh had never witnessed such level of personal attacks being made on the families of rival candidates or the state or central leadership of the rival party. They alleged that Kangana had used derogatory remarks, insulting not only Vikramaditya but also against very senior leaders of the Congress party. “She has today crossed all lines and has made comparisons of freedom fighters with businessmen,” stated the complaint.

Compliant said that Kangana attempted to draw comparisons of a freedom fighter and Barrister Late Motilal Nehru with one of the top businessmen of the country and has called the Late Motilal Nehru an “ansh” of the Britishers. They said these allegations are again a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and are a personal attack on a person who is no longer alive.

“Kangan did not stop here and has gone ahead to use derogatory language against the former president of the Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi and has made a personal attack by not only disputing her nationality but also calling her “Italian Patni” in the same speech,” read the complaint. The legal cell also took cognisance to Kangana’s remarks describing Vikramaditya as a “cartoon” and by some other names including “pappu”. They alleged that Kangana had violated the code of conduct by indulging in personal attacks.