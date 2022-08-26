Congress MP Manish Tewari urges PM to sanction pharma park in Anandpur Sahib
After raising the demand personally during his conversation with the PM during the inauguration of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari wrote a letter to him, in which he said that his constituency is geographically contagious with Himachal Pradesh, more so to the industrial town of Baddi which is already an established pharma hub; hence, the setting up a pharmaceutical park here will be a natural and logical extension of the already existing set up in Baddi
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari has urged Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to sanction a pharmaceutical park in his parliamentary constituency.
After raising the demand personally during his conversation with the PM during the inauguration of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday, Tewari wrote a letter to him, according to a press release here. In the letter, the Congress national spokesperson said that his constituency is geographically contagious with Himachal Pradesh, more so to the industrial town of Baddi which is already an established pharma hub.
Tewari said that setting up a pharmaceutical park here will be a natural and logical extension of the already existing set up in Baddi. He said that it was the need of the hour as the people in the area have small land holdings between one to three acres. Mohali or the Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar is the fastest growing industrial hub, especially for the fourth industrial revolution in Punjab, he said, adding that a large number of IT, biotechnology, and other such institutions are currently located in Mohali. “I would be obliged if an elevated road that connects the National Highway which comes from Delhi towards Chandigarh at Bannur uptil Kharar is sanctioned by the Government of India and constructed by the National Highways Authority of India,” the Anandpur Sahib MP further said.
