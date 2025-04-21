Congress MP Randhawa’s kin booked in Muktsar double murder case

The police on Sunday booked four individuals, including former Muktsar district Congress president Nachattarpal Singh and his son Ravinder Singh, over the alleged double murder of a man and his son at Abul Khurana village, said officials. Officials close to the investigation said the five-member special investigation team (SIT), with superintendent of police (investigation) Manmeet Singh Dhillon as its head, probing the case is yet to make any arrests. (Representational image )

Nachattarpal is the father-in-law of the former deputy chief minister and Congress MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Randhawa.

In the first-information report (FIR), a third accused, identified as one Davinder Singh alias Rana, is charged with fatally attacking the duo.

Officials close to the investigation said the five-member special investigation team (SIT), with superintendent of police (investigation) Manmeet Singh Dhillon as its head, probing the case is yet to make any arrests.

On Saturday evening, 50-year-old Vinay Pratap Singh Brar and his son Surya Pratap Singh Brar were shot dead over an ongoing land dispute.

The FIR was registered after a complaint by victim Vinay’s daughter Sazia Brar.

Sazia alleged Davinder fired at her father and brother twice, and her relative Darshan Singh Mofar witnessed the murders. Police said a pistol was used in the crime.

The complainant added that the accused and an unidentified person hatched a conspiracy to commit the crime.

According to the complaint, Shazia’s father and brother had a dispute with the accused over the ownership of 20 acres farmland, which was reportedly pending in a civil court.

The deceased had come from Chandigarh to Abul Khurana on Saturday for harvesting wheat when the clash occurred.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Akhil Chaudhary said health authorities were asked to conduct an autopsy at Malout civil hospital.

“An in-depth investigation has been ordered. The case was registered after the deceased’s family reached the village on Sunday,” said the SSP.