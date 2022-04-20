Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu writes to PM Narendra Modi opposing demand for Rajoana’s release
: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly opposing the demand for release of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is serving jail term for assassinating former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.
In his two-page letter, Bittu urged the Prime Minister not to accept the demand for the release of Rajoana and other “dreaded terrorists” that could threaten the internal security situation in Punjab and have devastating ramifications for the future.
“Any favourable decision on giving clemency to Rajoana, the assassin of a sitting chief minister of a state will send a very wrong message and further embolden the enemies of the country to give shape to their sinister plots against our motherland,” he wrote.
The Ludhiana MP, who is the grandson of Beant Singh, sent the missive a day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal urged the Prime Minister to ensure Rajoana’s release.
The SAD chief also asked him to fulfil the promise made on the eve of the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019 for the release of eight Sikh prisoners who have served more than the life sentence. Earlier, SAD MP Harsimrat Badal had also raised the issue in Lok Sabha.
Bittu alleged that the real intention of these leaders was to somehow generate unrest and cause harm to him, his family members and to their political adversaries.
Alleging a sinister design, he requested the PM to intervene and direct the authorities to conduct a detailed inquiry into this extremely sensitive matter.
The Congress MP also strongly suggested that the government should ponder over introducing a comprehensive policy through legislation etc to ensure that the execution of sentences granted to such convicts should not be prolonged for long periods to somehow create a wrong perception of victimhood in their favour.
-
Nationalist Congress Party Women hold morcha in Vashi demanding arrest of Naik
Nationalist Congress Party Women wing held a morcha in Vashi at the DCP office demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Ganesh Naik. While Navi Mumbai police has said that it's investigating into the matter, there have been calls for Naik's arrest. Earlier, Shiv Sena women wing had taken a morcha to Nerul police station to demand action against Naik. The protestors were carrying placards and banners slamming Naik and raised slogans against him.
-
Sugarcane yield target 100 quintals per acre in 2 yrs: Harpal Cheema
Co-operation and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has set a target to enhance sugarcane yield to 100 quintals per acre in the coming two years. In a statement here, Cheema said that a total of 1.72 crore quintals of sugarcane has been crushed by the cooperative sugar mills of the state during the 2021-22 season, which is about 20 lakh quintals more than the last crushing season.
-
Nawanshahr grenade blast mastermind Rinda new challenge for Punjab police
With the Nawanshahr grenade blast said to be the handiwork of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, the activities of Pakistan's new go-getter man for terror operations in Punjab have emerged as a new challenge for the Punjab Police. Rinda's profile prepared by the intelligence wing of the state police reveals that his original name was Harwinder Singh Sandhu. The police also recovered a hand grenade from the accused.
-
Bokadia meets UP CM, to establish film city in Sonbhadra
The maker of films like 'Pyar Jukta Nahi' and 'Teri Meharbaniyan' proposed establishing a film and training institute in the state along with a state-of-art film city. During this interaction, chief minister Yogi Adityanath talked about the upcoming state-of-the-art film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the favourable conditions that have been created for shooting and attracting film makers to the state in terms of facilities, easy permissions and subsidy.
-
5 students injured as school bus overturns in Hoshiarpur
Five students were injured on Tuesday when a school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from here, police said. The students were returning home after school hours when the bus overturned at some distance from their school. Talwara station house officer inspector Manmohan Singh said the injured students were admitted to the community health centre in Hajipur from where three were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian.
