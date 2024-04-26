Congress names 8 Haryana candidates, Deepender fielded from Rohtak, Selja is Sirsa pick

The Congress on Thursday announced party candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda was fielded from Rohtak. Deepender, son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has represented the Rohtak parliamentary constituency three times in the past. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda was fielded from Rohtak. Deepender, son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has represented the Rohtak parliamentary constituency three times in the past. (HT File)

Haryana Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja will be party’s candidate from the Karnal seat. Budhiraja will take on the former chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As per a party press release issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Satpal Brahmachari was fielded from the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat, sitting party MLA from Mahendergarh, Rao Daan Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat, former Union minister Kumari Selja from Sirsa (SC), sitting party MLA from Mullana, Varun Chaudhary from Ambala (SC) and former minister, Mahender Pratap from Faridabad.

Former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, who quit the BJP last month to join the Congress, did not get the party nomination. Instead, former minister Jai Prakash was fielded from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. The Congress is contesting nine of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. It has not yet announced its candidate for the Gurugram constituency.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, will contest the Kurukshetra seat.