 Congress’ Nirmal Singh protests against closure of Shambhu border in Ambala - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress’ Nirmal Singh protests against closure of Shambhu border in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 05, 2024 08:56 AM IST

The Haryana-Punjab border at Shambhu has been closed since February 10 as the farmers haven’t been able to march towards Delhi leading to losses to local traders and shopkeepers.

A day after cloth merchants observed a three-hour bandh demanding opening of Shambhu border in Ambala, several Congress party leaders and workers staged a dharna on Thursday with the same demand.

During his address, Nirmal Singh said that the farmers wanted to go to Delhi to raise their demands, but the state government has been stopping them at the border. (HT Photo)
During his address, Nirmal Singh said that the farmers wanted to go to Delhi to raise their demands, but the state government has been stopping them at the border. (HT Photo)

The protest was organized at Kalka Chowk and was led by senior party leader and former minister Nirmal Singh.

The Haryana-Punjab border at Shambhu has been closed since February 10 as the farmers haven’t been able to march towards Delhi leading to losses to local traders and shopkeepers.

However, the Congress that has already extended a support to the farmers, is also trying to the traders in the constituency, thus demanded that the opening of border will help both – farmers and the traders.

During his address, Nirmal said that the farmers wanted to go to Delhi to raise their demands, but the state government has been stopping them at the border.

“The closure of border has impacted the local traders largely, incurring heavy losses and the government is not ready to hear them,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress’ Nirmal Singh protests against closure of Shambhu border in Ambala
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On