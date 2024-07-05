Congress’ Nirmal Singh protests against closure of Shambhu border in Ambala

A day after cloth merchants observed a three-hour bandh demanding opening of Shambhu border in Ambala, several Congress party leaders and workers staged a dharna on Thursday with the same demand. During his address, Nirmal Singh said that the farmers wanted to go to Delhi to raise their demands, but the state government has been stopping them at the border. (HT Photo)

The protest was organized at Kalka Chowk and was led by senior party leader and former minister Nirmal Singh.

The Haryana-Punjab border at Shambhu has been closed since February 10 as the farmers haven’t been able to march towards Delhi leading to losses to local traders and shopkeepers.

However, the Congress that has already extended a support to the farmers, is also trying to the traders in the constituency, thus demanded that the opening of border will help both – farmers and the traders.

During his address, Nirmal said that the farmers wanted to go to Delhi to raise their demands, but the state government has been stopping them at the border.

“The closure of border has impacted the local traders largely, incurring heavy losses and the government is not ready to hear them,” he added.