Congress protests against Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning
The Haryana Congress on Friday held demonstrations at district headquarters across the state against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case.
Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja led the protest march in Hisar, Dabwali MLA Amit Sihag in Fatehabad and other leaders led the demonstrations in other districts.
Interacting with the media, Selja alleged that the BJP government has been using government agencies to harass Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and other opponents.
“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi raised the issues of the people and due to this, the government has been putting Central agencies behind them. Dictatorship will not be able to suppress their voice. The ED’s questioning is just an attempt to defame the Congress leaders,” she added.
On being asked about Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi’s vote against the party candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls, Selja said he had joined hands with other party leaders and he had betrayed Congress.
-
SC order on PLPA: Government, private sector installations face prospects of demolition
With the Supreme Court ordering the removal of illegal structures standing on land covered by the special orders under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) in Haryana, a large number of government and private sector installations face the prospects of demolition in 13 districts.
-
Couple killed in road accident in Kurukshetra
A couple was killed and their driver sustained injuries in a road accident that took place on the NH-44 near Shahbad of Kurukshetra district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Rinku Setia (42) and his wife Shalu Setia (40), residents of Rajpura in Punjab. While their driver Ravi Kumar of Patiala has been hospitalised. They were going to Delhi to pick up their daughters from the airport.
-
Ludhiana: Portion of Congress committee office’s roof collapses
After the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, a portion of the District Congress Committee (rural) office's roof collapsed in the wee hours of Friday. In-charge of the office and general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Komal Khanna, said it is fortunate the roof collapsed at night as a large number of party workers and leaders visit during the day and there could have been a serious accident.
-
Number of wards may see slight increase in Ludhiana: Punjab local bodies minister
Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said the delimitation process is 50% complete in all urban local bodies where municipal elections are due at the end of this year, while adding that the number of wards may see a slight increase in Ludhiana. He also conducted a meeting with MC officials and MLAs in Circuit House. Discussions are underway to introduce compostable carry bags.
-
Ludhiana: Man held for molesting stepdaughter
A resident of Gurbachan Colony, Lohara, was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting his stepdaughter. She said the accused is her second husband and her 17-year-old daughter from her first marriage lived with them. Her in-laws didn't believe her either. Shopkeeper booked for raping specially-abled girl A shopkeeper has been booked for raping a 10-year-old specially-abled girl in Ekta Colony The accused has been identified as Vivek Kumar, 21, of Ekta Colony.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics