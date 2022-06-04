Congress protests rising prices of sand, gravel in Punjab

Congress workers staged a protest against the rising prices and shortage of sand and gravel in the state near Old Sessions Chowk on Saturday.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party government, which promised cheap gravel and sand in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections, the protesters constructed a structure from mud and lime (chuna). Congress leader Sarbjit Singh Bunty said before AAP came to power, sand was available at ₹1,500 a trolley, but the price has now risen to ₹4,000.

He said that black marketing of sand and gravel is in full swing, adding to the economic burden on the common man.