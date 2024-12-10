Congress pushed state towards financial ruin: Jai Ram

As Congress gears up for the celebration of two years of the tenure of its government in Himachal, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) held Janakrosh rally in Shimla and accused the state government of failing to deliver on its promises and indulging in misgovernance. BJP Took out a Janaakrosh Rally ahead of the completion of two years of state government at Mall Road in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress of pushing the state towards financial ruin. “The Congress government has put Himachal Pradesh on auction. They have failed to fulfil their promises and are celebrating two years of disaster. Even Congress leaders are confused about what they are celebrating,” Thakur said.

Questioning the government’s achievements, Thakur said “In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP won all four parliamentary seats. Is this what they are celebrating?”

“Congress government has burdened the state with a ₹28,000 crore loan in just two years, compared to the same amount that we took in five years,” said Thakur while adding that the Congress government has shut 1,500 schools and institutions.

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal said, “There is nothing to celebrate during the tenure of Congress in Himachal Pradesh. They have not kept their promises and are instead blaming the BJP for their own mistakes. We are organising similar protests in all districts and will expose the Congress during the winter assembly session in Dharamshala on December 18. A massive protest is planned for that day,” said Bindal.

BJP co-incharge for Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Tandon said “The Congress government should come out with a white paper on their promises. Instead, they are busy in trivial matters like investigating samosas. I welcome you all to this Janakrosh rally to expose their deception,” said Tandon.

.