Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda

Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party.

Addressing a packed Amrit Kal Sankalp Rally at Kaithal as he embarked on a two-day tour of Haryana, Nadda indirectly referred to the recent exit of Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, who cited lack of democracy in the party and targeted Rahul Gandhi for his incompetence. “The BJP is the only democratic party of the country that cares about every section of society. The Congress is no more a national or regional party but has now been reduced to a bhai-behan party,” said Nadda, taking on Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

“After the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), now the Congress has become a family party. How will they fight corruption when their leaders themselves are on bail and facing corruption charges?” Nadda said.

The BJP chief said the Congress divided people on the basis of caste, religion and region but the BJP had united the country. He said the people of Haryana had seen unprecedented development because they had elected the BJP in the state besides the Centre. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for changing the culture and definition of politics and governance”, he said it was due to his vision and efforts that the country had fought Covid crisis effectively. “It is because of his wise decisions that today we can sit without face masks here. India also exported the Covid vaccine because you pressed the right button on the EVM. Now the world follows India. We are giving a new direction to the world,” Nadda said.

Reiterating the mantra of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), the BJP chief said India was not only producing indigenously made warships but also exporting arms. Besides, he said, development work was on track with 37km of highways and 9km of rail tracks being laid every day.

He described Haryana as the land of farmers, wrestlers and soldiers.

“The Centre introduced the PM Kissan Samman Nidhi so that the dues of farmers were deposited into their accounts within seconds. The agriculture budget has been increased with focus on irrigation,” he said.

Nadda hailed sportspersons from the state for their outstanding performance in the recent Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham and last year’s Olympics. “Olympics means Haryana,” he said, referring to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal. Sportspersons from the state had won 20 of the country’s 61 medals at the CWG.

Haryana would be getting eight sports centres, he said.

Besides, he said, ₹36,000 crore was being invested in Haryana and praised chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for infrastructure development. ₹997 crore will be spent on the setting up a medical college in Kaithal.

