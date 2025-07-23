Congress seeks statehood at Jantar Mantar protest

Congress leaders and workers from Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here seeking restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, AICC in-charge of J&K Naseer Hussain and J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, among others, took part in the protest. Congress members stage a protest demanding statehood restoration for Jammu and Kashmir, at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ HT)

Congress Working Committee member and legislator Ghulam Ahmad Mir, while addressing the rally, said, “We were promised statehood by the Centre. Ten months have passed and nothing has been done.” Venugopal stated on X, “J&K is the first instance of a state being downgraded into a UT which is unacceptable. I joined in the protest and spoke about the need to defend the Constitution and restore the dignity of the people of J&K. The promises made in Parliament must be fulfilled without delay.

J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra said that against all odds, Congress workers and leaders in J&K have been fighting for statehood.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah said the Congress didn’t speak to them on the issue of statehood. “Even during the meeting of INDI Alliance, they (Congress) didn’t discuss the issue of protest on statehood. Had they discussed it, we would have participated,” he told reporters in Hajin Bandipora.

J&K Peoples Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone welcomed Congress party’s protest. “At last, a national party, the main opposition party, Congress has talked about the sufferings of the people of J&K,” Lone said. “I hope other parties follow it,” he said.

Senior PDP vice president Sartaj Madani said they would fight for restoration of Article 370 and 35A.