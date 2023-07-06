Congress sets up 31-member political affairs committee for Punjab

The Congress on Thursday set up a political affairs committee (PAC) for Punjab with state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa and state affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary being part of it. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of PAC of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. (ANI File Photo)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of PAC of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a statement issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said. The committee members include Ambika Soni, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Vijay Inder Singla, Gurkirat Singh, Tajinder Singh Bittu, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manish Tewari, Rana Kanwarpal Singh, Pargat Singh, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Rana Gurjit Singh, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Amar Singh, Mohd. Sadique, Pawan Adia, OP Soni, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Rakesh Pandey, Razia Sultana, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Capt Sandeep Sandhu are also among those named in the political affairs committee. AICC secretaries in charge of Punjab and state heads of all frontal organisatons will be ex-officio members.