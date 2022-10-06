Congress slams HP chief minister Jai Ram over ‘unfulfilled’ promises

On the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Himachal Pradesh, the Congress launched a scathing attack on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and questioned him over “unfulfilled” promises and fiscal health of the state.

“Jai Ram Thakur should tell people which major projects were announced by the Prime Minister during his visit to Himachal in the last eight years,” said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

“The state is under a huge debt burden and chief minister should tell people how much loan has been waived,” he said, adding that Jai Ram should have sought a financial package from the PM to bail out the debt-ridden state.

Sukhu said PM Modi describes Himachal as his second home, but wants to leave the bag empty every time.

“The people of the state had high hopes from this visit, which have been dashed,” he added.

Sukhu also criticised the government over rising unemployment in the state. “The number of the unemployed youth in the state is more than 14 lakh and at least the government should have sought an industrial package from the PM, so that the youth could get job opportunities,” he said.

Sukhu said unemployment was the biggest challenge in the state today.

He said due to the lack of jobs, youths were turning to drugs and entering the world of crime.

He also sought to know what were the central and state governments’ plan to curb inflation.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Rohit Thakur lashed out at the state government over the “collapse”of transport services in the state on the day PM’s visit.

He alleged that the government had engaged hundreds of HRTC buses to ferry party workers to the rally venue while commuters across the state were left in a lurch.