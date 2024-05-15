Congress submits complaint against its suspended MLA Vikramjit, BJP’s Rinku for sharing video clips of Channi

The Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint with police against its Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku and AAP’s Pawan Kumar Tinu for sharing ‘distorted and edited videos of former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi’, who is contesting from Jalandhar. former CM Charanjit Singh Channi

A delegation led by Nakodar halqa in-charge Navjot Dahiya said the leaders of the opposition parties have been circulating edited versions of the video clip of Bibi Jagir Kaur and Channi on social media platforms. Dahiya said the edited videos uploaded and statements passed by the leaders including Chaudhary, Rinku and Tinu were insensitive and caused a mental and social trauma to both the leaders.

“We have also submitted to the election commission and demanded stringent action against these leaders,” he said.

The incident dates back to May 10, when former Punjab chief minister Channi met Jagir Kaur while filing his nomination papers in Jalandhar. Kaur was accompanying SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee. In the video clip, Channi could be seen grabbing Kaur’s hands and bowing. The duo then engaged in a banter during which Channi touched Kaur’s chin with his hand. Both leaders and their supporters burst into laughter.

After the clip went viral, Jagir Kaur issued a statement and said Channi’s reaction was out of respect for her. “Channi bowed before me with humility. He touched both my hands with his forehead as a mark of respect and honour. During our exchange, he touched my chin. This healthy exchange has been blown out of proportion,” she said.

The former CM said Kaur is like her elder sister and motherly figure. “Bibi ji is very senior to me,” Channi added.

On Monday, the Punjab State Commission for Women had also issued a notice to Channi. Raj Lali Gill, chairperson of the state women commission, taking a suo moto cognizance of the video clips directed Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav to submit a status report by May 14 so that further action can be taken in this matter.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said they have not received any complaint from Kaur, and she has also clarified that there are no such malafide intentions behind this whole episode.