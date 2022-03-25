Congress to fight municipal corporation polls on party symbol: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the Congress will fight the upcoming municipal corporation polls on party symbol.

Interacting with the media in Jind, Hooda said they are yet to take a decision regarding fighting the municipal committee and municipal council polls on party symbol.

“The state government’s decision to scrap 3% reservation in sports quota will have to be withdrawn by the government as the move is against the sports fraternity. The players are disappointed with the Haryana government’s decision to abolish the sports quota in all classes, except Class 4. Over 750 players got appointments because of the ‘Medal Lao, Pad Pao’ policy which was started by our government,” he said.

Expressing concerns over rising petrol-diesel and domestic gas prices, Hooda said people who were already suffering due to inflation are outraged by yet another “anti-people decision” of the government.

“Rising inflation has broken the back of the common man and the poor, including farmers and labourers. We demand immediate withdrawal of increased prices of petrol, diesel, gas cylinders. The Haryana government should at least reduce the rate of VAT to give relief to the public,” he said.

“Farmers, labourers, employees, small traders and the unemployed are all disappointed with the current government. Haryana has highest unemployment rate, record inflation, and an economic slowdown,” he added.

Hooda said government employees in Haryana are agitating on the streets demanding old pension, but the government is ignoring them.

“The Haryana government should implement the old pension on the lines of the Congress government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. If the present government will not implement the old pension, we will implement it as soon as our government is formed,” he added.