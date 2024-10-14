Menu Explore
Congress unnerved by imminent defeat: AAP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 15, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Reacting to the Opposition party's demand, AAP spokesperson and MP Malvinder Singh Kang stated that Congress leaders are talking about "canceling the elections" out of fear of a major defeat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday criticised Congress leader and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa for demanding “cancellation” of the panchayat elections in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday criticised Congress leader and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa for demanding "cancellation" of the panchayat elections in the state. (HT File)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday criticised Congress leader and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa for demanding “cancellation” of the panchayat elections in the state. (HT File)

Reacting to the Opposition party’s demand, AAP spokesperson and MP Malvinder Singh Kang stated that Congress leaders are talking about “canceling the elections” out of fear of a major defeat. “Congress is unnerved. They are targeting our leaders and candidates with bullets while complaining to the Election Commission about us. Despite this, chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP government are continuously working to ensure that the elections are held fairly and peacefully,” he said. Elections to 13,229 gram panchayats are slated to be held on Tuesday.

Kang claimed that the Congress is lagging far behind in this election and people are not giving any importance to its candidates because they have seen their actions in the past. He alleged that during the Congress and Akali governments, panchayats were sold, and there was widespread violence during elections. “The AAP government has ended this culture and made the elections more transparent,” he added.

