Congress will complete recruitments started during BJP regime: Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that if voted to power, the Congress will complete recruitments started by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government without any delay. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress will ensure job security with better renumeration for workers employed under Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. (HT Photo)

In a statement, the leader of the Opposition said the Congress will also start the recruitment process for filling up one lakh vacancies in the state government.

“According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), the unemployment rate in the cities of Haryana in the 15-29 age group increased from 9.5 % in the January-March quarter to 11.2 % in the April-June quarter,” said the Congress leader.

Hooda said the increase in unemployment rate was seen more among women. “While 13.9 % of the young women were unemployed in the last quarter, the figure has increased to 17.2 % in the latest report,” he said.

“Haryana has seen the highest number of job losses in northern India. There were 11.72 lakh jobs in the private sector in Haryana in 2022-23, which decreased to 10.61 lakh in 2023-24. The latest payroll data of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) shows that jobs in the private sector in Haryana have decreased by 9.47%,” the former CM said.

The Congress leader said there was no job security for youth employed under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. “The Nigam does not provide proper salary or promotion and there is no reservation. The anxiety of sudden dismissal is always there,” said Hooda.

The former CM said the Congress will ensure job security with better renumeration for workers employed under Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

“After adjusting the existing skill workers, the practice of contractual recruitment will be stopped for future and permanent recruitment will be done for 2 lakh vacant posts,” Hooda said.